News Notes: Austin City Council considers additional COVID-19 restrictions, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council will meet Thursday for a special COVID-19 meeting, where they may consider future restrictions in the city.
New information from models may help them decide if the city should move to Stage 5 restrictions, which may make the council ban outdoor gatherings.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story and these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Travis County reported the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day Wednesday, as well as a new record high in deaths.
- Advocates ask for help after data showed the Latinx population making up nearly 60% of Austin-area hospitalizations from COVID-19.
- The interim health authority for Austin-Travis County said many people are now having to wait seven to 10 days for COVID-19 test results.
- The summer fan drop-off parade kicks off Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.