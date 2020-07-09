News Notes: Austin City Council considers additional COVID-19 restrictions, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council will meet Thursday for a special COVID-19 meeting, where they may consider future restrictions in the city.

New information from models may help them decide if the city should move to Stage 5 restrictions, which may make the council ban outdoor gatherings.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story and these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

