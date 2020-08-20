News Notes: Austin area teachers resign because of COVID-19 pandemic, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A district in the Austin area had positions to fill this school year after more than a dozen teachers resigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgetown Independent School District confirmed that 18 of its 944 teachers resigned, and some cited working in the classroom would put their health at risk. However, others told KXAN that they’re ready to teach in-person again.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: