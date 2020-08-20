News Notes: Austin area teachers resign because of COVID-19 pandemic, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A district in the Austin area had positions to fill this school year after more than a dozen teachers resigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgetown Independent School District confirmed that 18 of its 944 teachers resigned, and some cited working in the classroom would put their health at risk. However, others told KXAN that they’re ready to teach in-person again.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A woman who worked as a nutrition services team member at Leander Independent School District died of complications from COVID-19.
- Court documents show that the mother of a man charged with shooting three Cedar Park police officers told dispatchers that she thought her son was dealing with a mental health episode.
- Austin Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone, and people who don’t feel comfortable leaving their house can call 311 for other options.
- More than 2,500 applicants are waiting on funds from Austin’s Small Business Relief grants to help them deal with the economic impact caused by the pandemic.
- Someone in Del Valle is a million dollars richer after winning money on a scratch-off lottery ticket.