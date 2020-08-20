News Notes: Austin area teachers resign because of COVID-19 pandemic, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A district in the Austin area had positions to fill this school year after more than a dozen teachers resigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgetown Independent School District confirmed that 18 of its 944 teachers resigned, and some cited working in the classroom would put their health at risk. However, others told KXAN that they’re ready to teach in-person again.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss