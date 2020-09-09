News Notes: All Central Texas districts officially start classes with different approaches, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Classes may have begun officially for all school districts in the central Texas area, but they’re each phasing students back onto campuses differently during the pandemic.

Bastrop ISD will allow parents to send their children back to campus or keep them at home. Jarrell will also let students either be completely online or fully on campus. In the meantime, Lago Vista will allow pre-K through fifth graders back in person starting Wednesday, and sixth through 12th grade students resume on-campus learning Thursday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the districts’ plans as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: