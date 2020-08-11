News Notes: AISD to officially hire new superintendent, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of the day, Austin Independent School District will have its new superintendent. The board is expected to officially hire Stephanie Elizalde. She’s the lone finalist the board named in late July.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses the new hire, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- AISD launched a series of maintenance updates that should improve the air quality within school buildings.
- New coronavirus numbers show Williamson County may be a new trouble spot.
- Amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in schools, districts in Hays County are already reporting about a dozen employees who have been working in schools and district offices have tested positive for the virus.
- Since April, the University of Texas’ mariachi band has been sharing their performances from home.