News Notes: AISD to officially hire new superintendent, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of the day, Austin Independent School District will have its new superintendent. The board is expected to officially hire Stephanie Elizalde. She’s the lone finalist the board named in late July.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses the new hire, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

