News Notes: $500 fine for people not wearing masks in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People must wear masks in the unincorporated areas of Travis County starting Friday, or they could pay a $500 fine.

This rule comes one month after Austin city leaders implemented a similar mask fine that could be up to $2,000. However, KXAN learned that only person has been fined since the city’s ordinance went into effect.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that new rule as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

