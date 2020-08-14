News Notes: $500 fine for people not wearing masks in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People must wear masks in the unincorporated areas of Travis County starting Friday, or they could pay a $500 fine.
This rule comes one month after Austin city leaders implemented a similar mask fine that could be up to $2,000. However, KXAN learned that only person has been fined since the city’s ordinance went into effect.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that new rule as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Chief Brian Manley with the Austin Police Department reassuring people that a major budget cut of $150 million would not leave them unprotected.
- The Austin City Council approved a new $460 million mobility bond proposal that will appear on the November ballot along with a potential tax rate increase to pay for the Project Connect transit plan.
- Firefighters are monitoring hot spots in the Trails Fire that started burning Thursday afternoon in Horseshoe Bay.
- Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art reopens its doors to the public Saturday with some new procedures to protect visitors from COVID-19.