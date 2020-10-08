News Notes: 3 county judges say they’ll allow bars to reopen next week, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three county judges in the Austin area now say they will allow bars to reopen next week at 50% capacity after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Wednesday.

The Bastrop County judge became the latest to join his counterparts in Burnet and Williamson counties to state they will move forward and let bars reopen as soon as Oct. 14.

