News Notes: 3 county judges say they’ll allow bars to reopen next week, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three county judges in the Austin area now say they will allow bars to reopen next week at 50% capacity after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Wednesday.
The Bastrop County judge became the latest to join his counterparts in Burnet and Williamson counties to state they will move forward and let bars reopen as soon as Oct. 14.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses what protocols businesses will have to follow as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- President Donald Trump said he would not participate in the next presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden after organizers announced it would be held virtually.
- KXAN will hold a live debate Friday evening between the Texas candidates running for U.S. Senate.
- Austin Public Health leaders said the agency will recommend criminal charges if people broke any laws to hold parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A new mural in downtown Austin honors the lives of more than 200 Latinos who died from the coronavirus in Austin-Travis County.