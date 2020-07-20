News Notes: 20K people in Leander need to boil their water, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 20,000 people living in Leander need to boil their water, potentially through the rest of the week.
The City of Leander sent out a boil water notice after a power failure Saturday morning at the Sandy Creek Water Plant. City leaders said it may take several days for the system to recover from that issue, so they’re asking people to stop or restrict outdoor watering this week.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that update as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A new COVID-19 testing site opened to the public Monday in Pflugerville.
- Almost 10,000 people in Central Texas are now battling the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- The Round Rock Independent School District will hold the first in a series of virtual town halls about public health guidelines and safety measures when returning to school.
- Organizers for Floating Boat Cinema plan to head to Austin in late September, though an exact location for the movie drive-in on the water has not yet been announced.