News Notes: 20K people in Leander need to boil their water, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 20,000 people living in Leander need to boil their water, potentially through the rest of the week.

The City of Leander sent out a boil water notice after a power failure Saturday morning at the Sandy Creek Water Plant. City leaders said it may take several days for the system to recover from that issue, so they’re asking people to stop or restrict outdoor watering this week.

