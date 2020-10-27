News Notes: 2 counties already surpass 2016 vote totals, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With exactly one week left until Election Day, two counties in central Texas already surpassed the total number of votes cast during the last presidential election.

Hays and Williamson Counties became the first two counties in the country to reach this milestone. About 75,000 people voted in Hays County so far this election, while more than 215,000 voters cast ballots in Williamson County.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree breaks down those numbers as well as discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: