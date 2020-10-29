News Notes: 10 Texas counties surpass their overall vote totals from 2016, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis, Hays and Williamson Counties are among the 10 counties in Texas that have now surpassed their overall vote totals from the last general election in 2016.

Voters in Travis County set an all-time record Wednesday for the number of votes cast in an election, and it’s only expected to increase since early voting lasts through Friday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree provides an update on the numbers as well as highlights these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

