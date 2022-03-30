AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of firefighters are working to put out wildfires in different parts of Texas, as conditions once again make the risk high Wednesday for flames to quickly get out of control.

The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), the state’s lead firefighting agency, reported Tuesday that more than 900 local and state firefighters are currently mobilized. That includes 300 TAMFS firefighters as well as approximately 400 out-of-state firefighters. Crew members from 70 different local fire departments are working across the state through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System as well as 65 fire engines and 35 aviation assets.

Austin firefighters also had a busy night Tuesday responding to several brush fires in north Austin.

Despite storms moving through overnight in Central Texas, strong westerly winds behind Wednesday morning’s cold front will mean another day of critical fire danger. KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team reported a red flag warning will remain in effect for most of the area from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Most of the counties in the Austin area also have outdoor burn bans in effect, and county leaders are asking people to avoid any activities that could cause sparks to ignite flames. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed an emergency order Tuesday afternoon prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county, while Williamson County also has a burn ban in place.

Kari Hines, a TAMFS firewise coordinator, will join digital anchor Will DuPree for a live interview on KXAN Live at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A live stream will be available in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page. She’ll discuss how the agency is preparing for another day of high fire danger, what resources are already deployed and how people can stay safe in these conditions.