AUSTIN (KXAN) — Questions pour in constantly for the First Warning Weather Team, as viewers ask about different things happening with the weather in Central Texas and elsewhere. There’s now a new, interactive way to find out answers.
Every Monday morning, Meteorologist Rich Segal will comb through his inbox and join anchor Will DuPree for “KXAN Weather: What’s on Your Mind?” to talk through some of the questions submitted that week.
Here’s a list of the questions that will be addressed:
- How much will the weather affect what families and their children will wear to go trick-or-treating Tuesday for Halloween?
- From Julie Dibrell: I think your news is the best, but please for the love of all things holy, stop hyping rain chances. It’s truly like dangling a delicious steak in front of a starving man.
- From Ken Johnston: Still getting flickering storm radar images in Live Weather App?
- From Melia O’Dell: Please, especially when reporting severe weather warnings for eastern Travis County, include the name Hornsby Bend if our area is impacted.