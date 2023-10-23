AUSTIN (KXAN) — Questions pour in constantly for the First Warning Weather Team, as viewers ask about different things happening with the weather in Central Texas and elsewhere. There’s now a new, interactive way to find out answers.
Every Monday morning, Meteorologist Rich Segal will comb through his inbox and join anchor Will DuPree for “KXAN Weather: What’s on Your Mind?” to talk through some of the questions submitted that week.
Here’s a list of the questions that will get addressed:
- From David Lundgaard: I would appreciate it if your weather people would include Leander and Round Rock in your weather maps.
Rich’s answer: We do have a graphic that does both of these cities’ temperatures. I know that I aired that map five times this past weekend.
- From Gail Forrer: KXAN used to show allergy counts on the news. Will you do so again in the future?
- From Maria Blaney: Using artificial turf as a solution to drought-tolerant turf is not a good idea because it absorbs more radiation. She suggests we focus our attention on water-wise alternatives to turf and lawns.
- From Roy Hedlud: I noticed the Texas burn ban map is lacking updates frequently.