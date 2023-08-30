AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team gets a spotlight on KXAN Live.

Tune in Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. for a conversation about this week’s top stories with investigative reporter Kelly Wiley and KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree.

They’ll discuss these headlines:

After leaving the service, a Texas military veteran said he fought the state for more than a decade to get a funeral director license. Earlier this year, he finally won that battle, only to have the license taken away months later. KXAN Investigates shows how the interpretation of state law could affect veterans trying to get into many professions requiring a license.

Del Valle Independent School District and six other districts are suing the head of the Texas Education Agency over the agency’s decision to change how the state grades schools. The lawsuit against Education Commissioner Mike Morath alleges the changes will arbitrarily lower performance ratings for many school districts and individual schools even if their performance improved.

Join Kelly Wiley and Will DuPree every Wednesday morning for a live recap of the latest headlines and in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team.