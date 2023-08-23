AUSTIN (KXAN) — The in-depth reporting from KXAN Investigates will receive a new spotlight that viewers can interact with Wednesday morning.

Investigative reporter Kelly Wiley and KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree brought back their new weekly show to focus on some of the top trending stories reported by the station’s investigative journalists.

The stories that Wiley and DuPree will discuss more in-depth Wednesday will include:

Data from the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee released in December shows substance use is one of the leading factors in pregnancy-related deaths, contributing to 8% of deaths. That’s why the Texas Department of State Health Services is focusing on opioids and other substance use. Nine participating hospitals are working together with community organizations, which provide treatment and support for pregnant women affected by substance use.

Join Kelly Wiley and Will DuPree every Wednesday morning for a live recap of the latest headlines and in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team.