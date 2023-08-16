A woman in Indiana is facing up to 60 years in prison for the murder of her husband. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The in-depth reporting from KXAN Investigates will receive a new spotlight that viewers can interact with starting Wednesday morning.

Investigative reporter Kelly Wiley and KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree kicked off a new weekly show focused on some of the top trending stories reported by the station’s investigative journalists.

The stories that Kelly and Will will discuss more in-depth Wednesday include these:

Records obtained by KXAN reveal at least 36 people working and living inside Texas prisons were diagnosed with heat-related illnesses during some of the hottest months this summer and last. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported at least 16 incarcerated people and workers got sick from the heat from May 1 to July 5, 2022, records show. This year, records show at least 20 people diagnosed with heat-related illnesses.

Austin Independent School District officials project they will need more than 100 officers to comply with a new law requiring an armed officer or employee on every campus. Superintendent Matias Segura said the plan would cost approximately $9 million. The bill funding formula would only provide an estimated $2.5 million to the district from the state, according to AISD officials.

