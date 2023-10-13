AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tornadoes are one of Mother Nature’s most destructive forces, but they’re also one of the most fascinating weather phenomena.
Just like cupcakes, tornadoes require the perfect amount of ingredients — warm air, cool air, moisture and a change in winds with height. Not every thunderstorm produces a tornado, but the ones that do tend to be rotating thunderstorms with a lot of energy and instability.
At-home experiment: tornado in a bottle
Supplies:
- Two 2-Liter bottles (empty)
- Duct tape or tube connector
- Water
- Food coloring
Experiment:
- Fill one of the Liter bottles halfway with water & two drops of food coloring.
- Using duct tape or tube connector, attach the other Liter bottle to the one with water.
- When ready to make a tornado, flip the bottle with water over the empty one.
- Vigorously move the two bottles in quick, small circle.
- As the bubbles rise and the water begins to fall into the empty bottle, a “tornado” will form.