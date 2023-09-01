AUSTIN (KXAN) — Clouds take on the form of all shapes and sizes – some fluffy, others wispy, and the mean ones – tall and dark. We can use clouds as a way to tell us what kind of weather to expect that day.

In today’s episode of “Kristen’s Classroom,” Meteorologist Kristen Currie discusses various cloud types and the weather they’re associated with.

AT-HOME EXPERIMENT/CRAFT:

Supplies needed:

cotton balls

glue stick

glitter glue (optional)

marker

paper

Apply glue to the paper, and use the below examples to make different cloud types using the cotton balls. Use a gray marker or glitter glue to color the bottom of clouds capable of precipitation.

Cumulus clouds – fair weather clouds

Cirrus clouds – wispy & feather-like

Stratus clouds – like a blanket, overcast

Mammatus clouds – associated with thunderstorms

Cumulonimbus clouds – thunderstorms

Pyrocumulus clouds – volcanoes & wildfires

Nimbostratus – associated with rain and snow

Feel free to reach out to Kristen with any questions by emailing her at Kristen.Currie@KXAN.com.