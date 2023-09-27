AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team will get a spotlight on KXAN Live.

KXAN investigative reporter Matt Grant reported about growing concerns after the Texas Medical Board said it will take two years to fully implement a new state healthcare law meant to protect patients. Three weeks after the law went into effect, it’s creating confusion, not confidence, among some patient advocates.

After weeks of delaying a vote, the Austin Independent School District board trustees voted to approve a plan for the Texas Education Agency to bring in a state-appointed official to monitor and report back to the agency the way the district handles special education services.

