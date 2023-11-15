AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team will get a spotlight on KXAN Live.

A conversation happened Wednesday morning with investigative reporter Kelly Wiley and KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree to break down one of this week’s top stories. The discussion included Josh Hinkle, the director of investigations and innovation, as well as David Barer, senior investigative producer and reporter.

The story they discussed this week is:

In 2023, a fifth of the country’s state-level bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community were filed in Texas, according to a Human Rights Campaign analysis. Equality Texas tracked a record 141 such bills this year, up from just 12 in 2015. Some policies passed, and several others progressed substantially in the most recent legislative session. KXAN’s team of journalists — many LGBTQ+ staff members with unique, developed and inside perspectives providing nuance to our fair, rigorous and balanced reporting standards — produced multimedia stories for the “OutLaw” project, taking an in-depth look at what this trend could mean for Texas’ future.

