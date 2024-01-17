AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new year begins with a renewed effort to shine a spotlight on some of the in-depth stories reported by the KXAN Investigates team.

A former juvenile corrections officer and former Austin Independent School District tutor has been indicted on felony charges in connection with his time working at Giddings State School, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department officials. The two charges, brought by a grand jury in Lee County, accuse Isaiah Xavier Smith of indecency with a child and improper sexual activity with a person in custody. It comes less than a month after Smith was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a student while tutoring at Akins High School. Smith remains in the Travis County jail on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

