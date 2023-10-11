AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team will get a spotlight on KXAN Live.

Several Texas superintendents testified Tuesday in a lawsuit requesting the Texas Education Commissioner not to release A-F school ratings this year. The judge is expected to issue an order on the case before the end of the month. The lawsuit, which more than 100 school districts across the state have joined, alleges the Texas Education Agency has not provided adequate notice of changes to how the 2022-23 A-F rating will be calculated.

