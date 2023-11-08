AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team will get a spotlight on KXAN Live.

The state is stepping in now to keep watch over the largest school district in Central Texas after investigators found it failed to test some of the most vulnerable children on time. Investigator Kelly Wiley found even once those students have been tested, they’re waiting an illegal amount of time for the help they’re promised to start.

