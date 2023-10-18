AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each week the in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team will get a spotlight on KXAN Live.

A conversation happened Wednesday morning with investigative reporter Kelly Wiley and KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree to break down one of this week’s top stories.

The story they discussed this week is:

Amid a KXAN investigation of Austin Community College’s use of student pandemic relief money, the institution acknowledged it launched an internal review of its aid distribution and how 115 full-time employees received nearly $500,000 of pandemic grants intended to help struggling students.

Join Kelly Wiley and Will DuPree every Wednesday morning for a live recap of the latest headlines and in-depth reporting from the KXAN Investigates team.