How should we celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic? Austin’s top doctor answers questions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next week would normally be a time where people gather with their loved ones to enjoy Thanksgiving, but the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing everyone to rethink plans or forego them entirely to stay as safe as possible.

If someone is questioning what to do for the holiday when coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the rise, then perhaps Austin’s top doctor can provide some answers.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, joined digital anchor Will DuPree on KXAN Live for a conversation Tuesday morning to talk specifically about safe practices for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Escott also addressed the situation with Austin area schools, specifically where cases are leading to districts closing certain campuses.