AUSTIN (KXAN) — The impact of the Arctic air that plunged Austin’s temperatures to subfreezing levels last week is still becoming known to a couple tracking the city’s beloved population of bats.

The Austin Bat Refuge‘s cofounders, Lee Makenzie and Dianne Odegard, said they recovered and began caring for dozens of bats that fell from their homes underneath some of the city’s bridges during the past few days. They, however, said they’re not seeing the amount of fallout that happened during the Feb. 2021 winter storm. Last year they feared the deadly freeze killed hundreds, if not thousands, of the city’s bats.

If someone comes across a stunned bat lying along a trail underneath a bridge, Makenzie and Odegard advise people not to pick them up. They should instead scoot them off the trail with a stick and call the Austin Bat Refuge for more assistance. The numbers to call are either 512-695-4116 or 512-799-8847.

The cofounders of the Austin Bat Refuge will join digital anchor Will DuPree on KXAN Live for a live interview at 2 p.m. They’ll share an update about their rescue and recovery operations since last week’s freeze and discuss the ways that Austinites can help. That conversation will happen in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.