LIVE: Countdown to Winter Olympics for KXAN’s Jala Washington

An overseas trip to cover the Winter Olympics in Beijing is quickly approaching for one of KXAN's reporters with the Games beginning in a little more than a week.

The team of Nexstar journalists traveling to China for weeks-long coverage of the world’s largest winter sporting event includes Jala Washington. This will be her first time covering the Olympics.

Washington will join KXAN Live’s Will DuPree Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. to talk about her remaining preparations for the trip, what she’s looking forward to most and how COVID-19 safety protocols will work for her and the other members of the media.

Coming up this Sunday, people can also watch a special about the Beijing Olympics featuring the Nexstar reporters. They can watch it on KBVO Sunday at 5 p.m. They can also catch it on The CW Austin at 6:30 p.m. and KXAN at 11 p.m. Sunday. Check your local channel listings here.

Ahead of the Olympics starting, residents in Beijing are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements, as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. The lockdowns are part of China’s “zero tolerance” measures to fight the pandemic that have been ratcheted up ahead of the Games. Those now include requiring tests for anyone who purchases medications to treat cold, cough, fever and other illnesses.