It’s HOT — but will be a bit better soon

Thursday sees another day of extreme heat, but Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said we’re expecting a shift that will keep temperatures closer to 100°.

Heat and dryness leads to wildfires all over

This week has seen a number of large wildfires spring up, forcing some to evacuate. A fire in Wimberley known as the Hermosa Fire was an estimated 60 acres and 10% contained as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

KXAN Reporter Sarah Al-Shaikh went to the area and reports the fire started at a construction site.

Many of the evacuees stayed overnight at First Baptist Church Wimberley, which welcomed anyone who was displaced because of the fire.

Alex Jones’ Austin trial goes national

An Austin jury found Infowars host Alex Jones must pay more than $4 million to the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim over claims on the show the shooting was a hoax and parents were crisis actors.

Jones’ defamation trial in Austin has drawn attention from the Jan. 6 committee in Washington, D.C. after the plaintiff’s lawyers said Jones’ attorneys sent them two years’ worth of his cell phone data. Mark Bankston is representing two parents whose child died in the Sandy Hook shooting and who are suing Jones related to his claims the shooting was a hoax. Bankston told the judge he planned to turn over the materials unless she ruled otherwise.

Texan, WNBA star sentenced in Russia

Brittney Griner, who has been in custody in Russia since February, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. She also faces a fine and has 10 days to appeal the verdict under Russian law.

The Associated Press reports Griner’s agent said the sentence “was severe by Russian legal standards and goes to prove what we have known all along, that Brittney is being used as a political pawn.”

Police said they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage when she landed in Moscow.

Monkeypox officially a public health emergency

The Boden Administration declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency Thursday, which allows it to expedite approval process for new treatments and lets federal agencies have more flexibility to respond, The Hill reports.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 6,600 cases in the United States, and more than 480 in Texas.

No harmful algae at Barton Springs any more

As of Aug. 1, no toxins associated with harmful algae were found at Barton Springs, after some samples came back positive for Anatoxin-a at the end of July. A dog died shortly after swimming nearby earlier that month.

That’s a long way to paddle

A man grabbed his kayak and paddled from east Austin to the Gulf of Mexico, a trek of almost 300 miles. He finished his journey this week, telling KXAN Digital Reporter Kelsey Thompson he camped in some unique places along the way.

