Capital Metro CEO joined KXAN Live to talk Project Connect vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The CEO of Capital Metro, Randy Clarke, joined KXAN anchors Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan to talk about updates to the agency’s massive public transit initiative, Project Connect.

The interview outlined Friday’s vote by the Austin City Council whether to ask for a bond election to potentially help pay for the $7 billion plan. About 45% of the cost, around $3.5 billion, is expected to be covered by the federal government, leaving the remainder of $3.85 billion to be picked up locally.

Capital Metro stated it has $73 million earmarked in its fiscal year 2021 budget to help pay for the project.

The City Council will also vote on whether to create a group called the Austin Transit Partnership to oversee the project.