AUSTIN (KXAN) — After severe storms canceled their performance last year, an Austin band will mount a comeback and return to the stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The band Darkbird will perform this Sunday afternoon at ACL Fest, a year after circumstances beyond their control cost them a chance to play at the signature local event. Several artists — mostly local bands — had their sets unexpectedly canceled on the first day of the festival last year because of storms.

Kelly Barnes, Darkbird’s vocalist, will join digital anchor Will DuPree Friday afternoon for an interview on KXAN Live about the chance to perform again and preparing for this event. You can watch that live interview in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 12 p.m.

The Darkbird performance will happen Sunday from 1:15-2 p.m. at the festival’s BMI stage.

Crowds will experience ideal weather conditions to be outside enjoying live music during the first ACL weekend. According to the festival forecast, the first day will be the warmest with temperatures warming to around 90° during the middle of the afternoon. The wind will cooperate, too, as a gentle breeze out of the north will prevail.

Saturday will have similar conditions, with the start of the festival in the mid-80s followed by an afternoon around 90. A weak cold front will make a run at Central Texas on Saturday but will only have minor effects. The morning will be a little cooler Sunday, with the start of the festival at 11 a.m. holding a temperature in the low 80s and with afternoon highs warming to the upper 80s.

Check out in-depth coverage of both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on the KXAN page dedicated to the event. Please send us your photos and videos, too, from your ACL experience by emailing ReportIt@kxan.com.