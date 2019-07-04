Keep KBVO local

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers have lost KBVO on July 3. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Keep my KBVO!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

FAQ:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers lost their KBVO station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Austin area.

Q: What other programming will I miss?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decided not to carry your local KBVO station, and you’ve lost your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice.

Q: Where will KBVO programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KBVO station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.