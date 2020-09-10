Tonight’s Wheel of Fortune airing 6:30 p.m. on KBVO

Catch tonight’s episode on KXAN’s sister station.

Due to tonight’s football game, Wheel of Fortune will air on KBVO at 6:30pm.

You may find KBVO by searching on your guide or by reviewing the listings below. Wheel of Fortune will return to its regular KXAN schedule on Friday, September 11th, 2020.

Virtual Channel 14 ANTENNA

Channels 7 (SD) and 1215 (HD) CHARTER SPECTURM

Channel 18 (SD) and 818 (HD) GRANDE COMMUNICATIONS

Channel 7 (SD) and 107 (HD) SUDDENLINK

Channel 7 (SD) and 1007 (HD) AT&T UVERSE

Channel 51 (SD/HD) DISH NETWORK