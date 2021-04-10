Typhoon Texas hires summer workers on the spot at in-person job fair

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Job seekers were matched up with summer roles at Typhoon Texas at an in-person job fair hosted by the water park on Saturday.

Some people who attended the job fair were offered work on the spot – with the Pflugerville water park looking to fill openings for lifeguards, and in food and beverage, front gate and in-park events.

Applicants aged over 16 were told to bring their resume, with no appointment or pre-registration needed for the hiring frenzy, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seasonal hires receive benefits such as free entry on days off and complimentary passes for family and friends. They are also eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career and life skills training.

Typhoon Texas opens for the summer season over the Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone looking for work who missed the job fair can still apply for seasonal and full-time positions online on Typhoon Texas’ website.