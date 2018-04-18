Zachary Anam Case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The facility is rather large, square and seemingly new. It’s in the middle of a field all the way down 30th Street in Temple, Texas, surrounded by only a few homes. There are little to no signs on the outside.

There's a garage at the back of the building and more traffic in and out of the facility than may have been expected; several cars take up spots in the parking lot. Patient body boards can be seen from afar, along with other medical equipment.