Zachary Anam Case

January 6, 2017 – Austin, Texas

Police arrested Zachary Anam, 19, at a mall in Austin, Texas, on theft charges and numerous outstanding felony warrants. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol car on the way to police headquarters, Anam made suicidal comments to the officer behind the wheel, then removed a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head. He later died at a local hospital. 

