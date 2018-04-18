January 6, 2017 – Austin, Texas
Police arrested Zachary Anam, 19, at a mall in Austin, Texas, on theft charges and numerous outstanding felony warrants. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol car on the way to police headquarters, Anam made suicidal comments to the officer behind the wheel, then removed a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head. He later died at a local hospital.
Case Files
- City of Austin Record Denial (Zachary Anam Case)
- Texas Attorney General Opinion (Zachary Anam Case)
- Investigator’s Report on Zachary Anam’s Suicide
- Zachary Anam Custodial Death Report
- Zachary Anam Autopsy Report
- Officer Iven Wall Internal Affairs Investigation
- Officer Iven Wall Disciplinary Review Transcript
- Officer Iven Wall Temporary Suspension Memo