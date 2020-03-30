Workforce Commission has more than 1,000 employees working on unemployment services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN continues to get your tips about not being able to file for unemployment insurance either online or by phone.

And, we’ll continue to follow-up with the Texas Workforce Commission for answers.

The agency told KXAN Monday that they’re “working quickly” to resolve issues.

“The Texas Workforce Commission has over 1,000 staff helping support unemployment insurance services. We are also working to hire more staff to take unemployment claims in each of its unemployment benefits call centers,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said in a prepared statement.

TWC is also taking volunteers from other departments within the agency and hiring emergency personnel to keep up with demand.

COVID-19 has spiked the number of unemployment insurance claims statewide, as we’ve previously reported.

New statewide unemployment data for the month of March is expected to be released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

