Will protesters’ charges be dropped? Travis County prosecutors still reviewing them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Pershana Barnett and some friends decided to attend a protest in Austin against racial injustice several weeks ago, she never thought she’d end the night in handcuffs.

“We wanted to be heard just like everyone else,” Barnett told KXAN. “Everything is not right, how the world is going.”

INVESTIGATION: Most protest-related arrests were in their 20s and teens

Now, she is one of the dozens of people who were arrested overnight on May 30 during the protests following the death of George Floyd. Barnett explained that she and her friends were angry and went to the protest to speak their minds. She described being on the “front lines” yelling and calling for change, but she said when things started escalating, her group decided to leave.

She said then, “out of nowhere,” their car was pulled over and an Austin police officer told her she matched the description of someone who threw something at officers back at the protests. She said, despite insisting she had not thrown anything, she was arrested on a charge of Participating in a Riot.

In her arrest affidavit, officers describe a woman with “black hair in a top bun wearing a white tank top and black pants” throwing multiple glass bottles at the feet of APD officers. The affidavit states they later identified her as Barnett and stated she was “participating in a riot with 7 or more people.”

The arrest affidavit reads, “During this protest it evolved into a riot… Rocks, glass bottles, and water bottles were thrown at officers over multiple hours.”

Barnett insisted there were lots of people dressed like her in the crown and maintained her innocence.

“They have no evidence, no recording of me throwing anything,” she said. “They are trying to make it seem like I’m a bad person, when in reality I’m not. I’m a good kid.”

As of June 10, the Travis County District Attorney reported its office and the County Attorney’s Office were still reviewing 21 felony offenses and 42 misdemeanor offenses from the events following the demonstrations.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office explained that in some of these cases the same person is charged with more than one of these offenses.

So far, the D.A.’s office said there have been no dismissals or dispositions for any of the felony offense cases. KXAN is still waiting to hear back from the County Attorney on misdemeanor cases.

However, attorneys with the ACLU said, historically, there’s a high likelihood charges against protesters get dropped.

“First Amendment activity, peaceful protesting, is a fundamental bedrock right that we have in be United States,” Adriana Piñon said. “Usually we see those charges don’t go any further. They get dropped, and, in fact, we’ve seen that play out in some cities already.”

In Dallas, Police Chief Reneé Hall reversed her decision to file charging documents against around 600 people who went onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge during a demonstration. The police chief in Fort Worth announced charges of rioting against about 50 people would be dropped.

“That underscores how unnecessary, and why it shouldn’t happen in the first place for police to arrest a protester who’s doing nothing more than peacefully protesting and exercising their First Amendment rights,” Piñon said. “However, there is a line after which the First Amendment no longer protects speech.”

She said actions like looting and vandalism are not included in protected speech.

The Travis County D.A.’s office told KXAN they were reviewing offenses ranging from Burglary of a Building, to Criminal Mischief, to Engaging in Organized Crime and Riot Participation.

Piñon said it’s important that people, and police, understand the difference in those charges and First Amendment protected speech.

“Massive arrests of peaceful protesters, because they happen to be near others who might be breaking the law, is not supported by our Constitution,” she said. “To arrest a person, the police need an individualized basis to do so.”

ACLU Texas recommends protesters document things like an officer’s badge number or name, if they feel their First Amendment rights are being violated. Piñon also noted that as long as someone is not interfering with police activity, they are allowed to video and record events, as well.

The Travis County Attorney told KXAN there wasn’t a timeline yet for when these cases could move forward or be dismissed. They said reviewing charges and offenses could take around 30 days — in some cases, though, even less or more.

Piñon said, “We would hope that all those arrests of people who are engaging in true First Amendment-protected activity would be dismissed immediately.”

KXAN Investigators will have more tonight at 10 p.m.