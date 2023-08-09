CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Wind speeds combined with low moisture, dry trees, and possible dead limbs and vegetation left over from the winter freeze likely created ideal conditions for a Cedar Park wildfire to spread, according to experts.

“I’m intimately familiar with their operations,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway, who was previously a fire marshal in Cedar Park. “They have an excellent fire department that did an unbelievable job in their response yesterday and how they handled the situation that was thrown at them.”

On Tuesday, Cedar Park released new aerial video of the 50-acre Parmer Lane wildfire. It shows how the fire tore through grass and brush while appearing to stop short and spare dozens of townhomes and apartments.

Callaway credits the emergency response on the ground, the good separation between the buildings and undeveloped land and how they were built.

“It’s going to be in regards to the materials utilized for the construction of those townhomes, noncombustible exterior walls, proper type of roof material,” said Callaway. “Of course, second to that … you had fire service already on scene that was in a protective mentality to assist with that.”

The National Fire Protection Association points to ways homeowners can protect their property. The NFPA and other experts point to a “home ignition zone” that highlights the areas most vulnerable to embers — five feet from your door — up to 100 feet away.

Experts recommend things like landscaping and clearing away dead leaves, debris and pine needles from roofs and lawns. Homeowners and apartment managers can request voluntary home ignition zone inspections but it’s not required.

However, Callaway says apartment complexes go through other inspections and reviews — during development and by Code Enforcement — that would catch potential fire hazards.

“Normally what we’re hitting on in a home ignition zone assessment for a single-family residential home, normally that’s already covered in the development of an apartment complex. It’s already been reviewed and inspected under the commercial basis of the fire code,” said Callaway. “It would be highly unlikely that it wouldn’t already meet the requirements that we’d be looking at for a home ignition zone assessment that we would apply to a residential home and I’m sure in this case that is the situation.”

Cedar Park officials say one of the apartment buildings caught fire in the attic. Callaway said there are no uniform codes, adopted by local jurisdictions, requiring sprinklers in attics. That’s something he would “love to see,” he said.

“Obviously, the more sprinkler heads you have throughout a structure,” he said, “the safer it’s going to be.”

KXAN previously sent the city of Austin a records request for the number of voluntary home ignition zone inspections conducted yearly. We were told that information is not tracked.

If you live in Austin, you can track how at-risk you are of a wildfire here.