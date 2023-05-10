AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another TxTag investigation? That’s the question I expected when we pitched this project. Concerns over the state’s tollway operations and billing system are nothing new. We’ve been telling such stories for at least the past decade. Each time, the Texas Department of Transportation has told us things are getting better and change is on the way. They’ve hired and fired vendors… again and again. But the problems persist.

A spreadsheet of 728 crowdsourced complaints from viewers from April 10-May 6, 2023, KXAN shared with TxDOT after agency officials promised to help (KXAN Photo)

In the last few years, the complaints have been steady. The top type of viewer tip sent to KXAN in that time has related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But then come tips about TxTag, and they are the same issues as always: double-billing, auto pay, tech glitches, customer service. The frustration from our viewers — TxTag customers — hadn’t gone away. It was something many had been dealing with for months or years, despite trying to work through the proper channels. We knew we had to re-launch our investigative efforts.

When we started taking a fresh look at the problems, we met resistance from TxDOT. Records were stalled, and requests for interviews went unmet. Some of our inquiries were sent to the attorney general for review, and — after repeated unsuccessful emails and calls — we took our questions for agency leaders to their meetings, even speaking during public comment to make sure our viewers’ concerns were heard.

It worked. The agency head spoke with us on-camera, even promising — along with his media staff — to look at complaints we shared with them to help find resolution for drivers. Shortly after, we launched a crowdsourcing campaign, asking viewers to share their stories. For the next month, more than 700 people responded. The common thread: unresolved issues even after recently contacting TxTag customer service.

KXAN Investigators David Barer and Dalton Huey analyze viewers’ TxTag tips in a spreadsheet later sent to TxDOT officials for review and possible resolution (KXAN Photo/Josh Hinkle)

KXAN Investigators Josh Hinkle and Dalton Huey deliver packets of viewers’ TxTag tips to members of the Texas House and Senate transportation committees (KXAN Photo/Josh Hinkle)

We interviewed some of those drivers for stories and an online video feature. We shared their concerns with state lawmakers looking at possible policy changes. And we delivered their details to TxDOT, pushing agency officials to hold true to their word to help. We heard back from some people, who said TxDOT reached out after our efforts and began helping them with their specific problems.

More than two dozen journalists worked on this project, which produced 14 stories initially rolled out over a week. When those first stories published, we closed the crowdsourcing campaign and reached back out to all the people who’d contacted us. We told them we couldn’t be sure how TxDOT would handle their specific complaint but that their stories could “continue being a valuable tool for customer accountability.”

Following the launch of its first stories in this project, KXAN emailed the 728 viewers who sent their complaints to us during our crowdsourcing campaign (KXAN Photo)

The responses were again overwhelming and clear indications these TxTag troubles aren’t going away. A few excerpt include:

“Thank you! It’s a great relief to be heard!”

“Thank you for your response to my wordy email… sometimes I feel like I am voiceless in these kinds of issues.”

“Your investigation is very important not just for an individual, but for all of us who try to communicate that have no voice.”

“I have felt defenseless against TxTag, and it’s amazing to know that people care and are taking action to help!”

“It was a bolstering feeling to watch… and see your team members hand out legislation folders of our complaints and stories. You guys are amazing!”

We also informed TxDOT officials of every effort we’ve made to connect them with these desperate drivers, hoping the agency will keep an open mind and fulfil its promise to resolve these issues.

After reaching out to viewers who had sent their stories to KXAN, we emailed TxDOT to update officials on the crowdsourcing campaign’s latest step (KXAN Photo)

In the meantime, we have more stories planned and will continue pressing TxDOT for answers and solutions to the problems so many customers continue experiencing.