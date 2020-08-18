Who’s there to help Cedar Park suspect’s mom, siblings held hostage for 16+ hours?

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — While the Cedar Park Police Department continues to conduct the criminal investigation involving Joseph Desean Taylor, 26, his family is left to deal with the pain and trauma they’ve experienced.

When the hostages — Taylor’s mother, sister and brother — finally stepped out of their home at separate times Monday morning unharmed, they were not only greeted by relieved police officers, but also someone from the police department who was not in uniform.

A volunteer victim’s advocate was waiting with open arms and an open mind to listen and respond to their physical, emotional and mental needs.

While law enforcement focuses on the actor — the suspect — in a situation like this, the victim’s advocate’s sole focus is the family or individuals directly affected by the suspect’s actions. Many of those cases involve sexual abuse, family violence, child abuse and/or neglect.

“It doesn’t stop when there’s an arrest made or when any media coverage ends or any press conferences are over,” said Jessica Gonos, the Victim’s Services Coordinator for the Cedar Park Police Department. “These events really, truly impact the lives of our citizens and neighbors, and our family members.”

The Cedar Park Police Department has six volunteer victim’s advocates who are on-call during nights and weekends to respond to crime scenes, hospitals, hotels or wherever survivors may be located.

The team is led by Gonos, who joined CPPD in October of last year. She brings with her a wealth of mental health experience in the criminal justice field. She has served as a domestic violence counselor, a juvenile probation officer, a police dispatcher and responded to crisis calls in community and school settings for Mental Health and Mental Retardation (MHMR).

“I am driven by the ability to give someone who feels hopeless a voice, and to help empower them to be able to take back their strength and get back their autonomy so that they can move forward and create a safe space for themselves and or their family members,” Gonos said.

For privacy reasons, she could not speak directly to how Taylor’s family is doing following the hostage shooting situation Sunday night that injured three Cedar Park police officers, but Gonos did say there are common stages victims and survivors go through when she first meets them.

The first stage is relief that the abuse or violence that prompted them to call the police is over. Next comes disbelief and self blame, along with a lot of doubt and fear.

“Relief but, also, ‘how did it get here?'” Gonos said. “‘How could I have been so gullible or blind or naïve?'”

Then there’s often a moment where their body appears to relax and get tired. It’s the point where they are finally decompressing from all that’s happened.

Gonos and the volunteer advocates are trained to listen and also conduct a crisis assessment to figure out what their risk and needs are, and what resources could help them and their family.

Immediate needs include basic things like food, clothes and a safe place to stay. More long-term needs could be connecting them with mental health services and groups designed to help them create a healthier path forward.

“Having somebody that can be a support can change the trajectory of somebody’s life,” Gonos said.

The department is always in need of more volunteers to become victim’s advocates. It has more information on its website about the role.

