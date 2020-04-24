Where TWC stands with unemployment claims — and password trouble — amid COVID-19

In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020 photo a closed sign is posted in the window of a store because of the coronavirus, in an outdoor mall, in Dedham, Mass. More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lloyd Moskal is no stranger to troubleshooting technology.

Before the pandemic, he worked as a software consultant that contracted with FedEx, providing support in helping them install software.

For the last 40 days or so, he’s had software trouble of his own with the Texas Workforce Commission, specifically with his password.

He was able to finally file an unemployment claim Thursday, but that status of that claim is a guessing game.

“Without being able to log-in, I cannot tell whether they really did file it,” Moskal said Friday.

And, he’s not alone.

TWC Executive Director Ed Serna told KXAN Friday that a “large population” of people had their PIN’s and passwords reset in response to the troubles.

“I will say that has been a problem that has been with us for a couple of weeks,” Serna said.

Besides the reset, Serna noted that the agency has also been calling people over the last several weeks who have had this issue, because they see it in their system.

Since March 8, more than 1.8 million Texans have filed for unemployment. And, the state continues to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits.

Just this week alone, more than $898 million in unemployment benefits have been paid out. Overall, that number is more than $1.6 billion.

As for Moskal, he’s still trying to troubleshoot his password issue.

He’s set up his phone to redial the TWC every 30 minutes.