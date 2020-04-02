Where to find pandemic resources for Austin’s homeless

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin installed 20 different portable bathrooms and hand washing stations for those experiencing homelessness to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The city says many of these locations are near known camps or sites of Austin’s “Violet Bag” program.

Two weeks ago, KXAN reported that many of the city’s homeless would lose access to resources because of shelters changing their operations.

Public restrooms along Austin park trails will remain open, for now.

The city also says it has opened five new shower sites, available for use Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locations are:

• Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 1201 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753
• Austin Recreation Center – 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
• Barton Springs Pool – 2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746
• Bartholomew Pool – 1800 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
• Springwood Pool – 13320 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX 78729

  • homeless coronavirus sanitizing stations
    The City of Austin set up sanitizing stations and portable bathrooms for the homeless to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
