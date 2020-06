A business that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic posts signage after it reopened in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texans feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for a third month, we’re taking a look at COVID-19 specific lawsuits filed across the state.

From initial KXAN investigations, the lawsuits range in issues from KN95 masks to mass layoffs at restaurants.

KXAN will report on this story throughout the day. Look for an update on KXAN News at 5 p.m.