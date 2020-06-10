What is the process for removing a Texas sheriff from their elected position?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With recent calls for the resignation of Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody amid the Javier Ambler in-custody death investigation, KXAN investigators have been looking into what Texas law says about removing an elected sheriff from their position.

It’s not an easy task to achieve. State statute spells out the following reasons for removal:

incompetency

official misconduct

intoxication

To start the process, someone must file a petition in district court. The petition must then be approved by a district judge before it goes to trial.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody

KXAN reached out to the two Williamson County Commissioners who called on Sheriff Chody to resign, Terry Cook and Cynthia Long, to ask if they have plans to take their requests any further.

“I have no further plans at this time – we need the legal process to move forward,” said Cook in an email.

Long has not yet responded. KXAN has also reached out to Sheriff Chody for a response.

Sheriff Chody’s public information officer said he is not available for comment. On Tuesday, the sheriff stated on Twitter he has no plans to back down and said, “I look forward to continuing to serve as the Sheriff of Williamson County.”

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is updating this story throughout the day, and will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.