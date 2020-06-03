What happens if you’re missing COVID-19 unemployment payments?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Thompson first reached out to KXAN about the Texas Workforce Commission and his unemployment benefits April 29.

He doesn’t have $0 in unemployment benefits anymore, but his latest issue is missing a portion of his benefits based on his past wages.

“My former employer claims to have updated everything on their side,” Thompson, who was initially laid off from an IT company April 16, said Wednesday. “I can’t seem to get anywhere with TWC. It’s like pumping a dry well.”

Thompson has received five weeks worth — $207 a week — of unemployment benefits so far, but, according to him, there’s a gap of $324 a week.

Thompson accessing the Texas Workforce Commission website.

That totals $1,620.

Overall, more than 2.9 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $9.8 billion has been paid out in benefits.

TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez also noted Wednesday that the additional 13 weeks in unemployment benefits as part of the federal CARES Act would start getting paid out the week ending July 4.

Moreover, the agency’s staggering call volume from earlier in the pandemic is on the decline. Last week, TWC fielded 3.7 million calls compared to 16.5 million calls the week ending April 11.

“Week to week, we are seeing the number of calls going down to our tele-centers,” Gamez said.

As for Thompson, Gamez notes that it may take awhile for TWC to review everyone’s tax forms — depending on where they are in queue — in terms of backdated payments.

“He doesn’t have it right now, but he’ll get those benefit payments if he’s eligible,” Gamez said.