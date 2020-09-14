What happened to the 95 UT students who tested positive for COVID-19 before first football game?

A sign asking fans to social distance during Saturday’s UT football game against UTEP. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is trying to get more answers from the University of Texas at Austin about the 95 students who tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to get a ticket to the first football game of the season.

The free rapid test was a requirement for students Friday prior to claiming their Big Ticket to the Saturday game against the University of Texas at El Paso.

A University of Texas-Austin spokesperson said 95 out of the 1,198 students tested for COVID-19 before Saturday’s Longhorns football game, tested postive.

KXAN asked the university what the next steps were for the group of students who tested positive. J.B. Bird, UT Director of Media Relations and Newsroom said the details are still being gathered.

A KXAN viewer also asked why the new cases have not been added to the UT COVID-19 dashboard, which shows 29 new positive results among students on Friday and 12 on Saturday.

Bird said the dashboard is updated on Mondays.

“Like other COVID dashboards around the country, including the City of Austin, it gets updates periodically, not hour by hour, and cases have to be verified before they are added, “said Bird.

He said all of the cases that are not false positives or duplicates of previously reported cases will be added.

Did fans follow tailgating and party ban?

KXAN has reached out to the University of Texas Police Department, the Austin Police Department and Austin Public Health to check in on how football fans and students did with the ban on tailgating and large parties that would potentially violate COVID-19 orders.

We were in the West Campus area Saturday, home to off-campus student housing, fraternity and sorority housing — and it was clear game day parties were still happening.

A KXAN crew witnessed dozens of students entering the Texas Rho fraternity house Saturday night, where there were social media reports of a large party.

The crew saw tarps up trying to block the view from the street, but they could still see many people not wearing masks and not social distancing.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.