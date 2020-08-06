Washington man says white supremacist flyers delivered to Austin homes came from his group

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN investigators have determined who was behind the flyers supporting white supremacy and Nazis left on doorsteps of south Austin homes last week.

Several viewers reached out about the flyers, in addition to filing reports with the Austin Police Department, and wanted to know where the flyers that many people found offensive came from.

Eddie McBride commented on the original story saying his group was responsible. He said he lives in Spokane, Washington and is the president of 14 First the Foundation.

A video posted on the group’s YouTube account showed a man who said he was distributing the flyers in Texas.

Bailey Wier, who lives in south Austin, said the man in the video is the same man he encountered around midnight passing out the flyers in his neighborhood. He said there were two men in a white truck, and Wier walked up and asked what they were doing before he had a chance to read the flyer.

“He very politely just said that they were distributing information and recruiting for the other side,” said Wier. “I did not have any reference to what that meant at the moment. He asked me if I would like to have a discussion, it being past midnight I declined.”

Wier said when he picked up the flyer and read it he was stunned.

Flyer left at Bailey Wier’s house in south Austin (Courtesy: Bailey Wier)

“I was truly upset that night. I was pacing around my living room, and I just could not believe it, I could not believe that this was something we had to deal with,” said Wier.

In a Skype interview with McBride, who was sitting in front of a red flag with swastikas, he said he does not believe racism exists and does not care about how people feel who disagree with him.

“My response to that is ‘F’ your feelings,” said McBride. “Facts don’t care about personal feelings. People may not agree with the symbols or like this flag that is hanging behind me.”

McBride said the man in the video passing out flyers is one of about 400 members across the country and would not say if he lives in Central Texas or how many members live in Texas.

KXAN reached out to the APD to see if there were any updates, after the agency said it was investigating the delivery of the flyers.

McBride said he has not heard from APD and putting the flyers out is within his legal rights and protected under the Constitution.

“When we put fliers out, people like me do not operate without knowing the law first,” said McBride. “I know what I can put on a flyer, and I know how I can put it out.”

Meanwhile, Wier said he is taking the advice of his girlfriend.

“You just have to be twice as loud with the love you’re putting out,” said Wier. “These people are pushing hatred and bigotry and fear, you’ve just got to be twice as loud and pushing love and acceptance.”