Voluntary furloughs ‘underway’ at Austin Regional Clinic amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After pay cuts to physicians and management, Austin Regional Clinic confirmed to KXAN Thursday that voluntary furloughs are now “underway.”

KXAN inquired about the furloughs after a tipster reached out.

“Our goal was to allow our employees to make the best decision for themselves and their families,” ARC Leadership told KXAN. “We have been overwhelmed and humbled by our employees’ response to this crisis.”

ARC recently opened up five drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in the Austin area, but noted that “every physician practice in the country” is having challenges.

And ARC isn’t alone.

St. David’s HealthCare has had to make changes with finances.

Employees at St. David’s with reduced hours are being paid 70% of their normal salary.

However, at Ascension Texas, the health system says “pay continuation is in effect for all Ascension Seton associates.”

According to Texas Workforce Commission data from March 8 through April 4, there has been more than 80,000 unemployment insurance claims just from the health care industry.

