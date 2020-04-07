Virtual employer town hall resumes after inappropriate, racist Zoom hacking attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After last week’s virtual employer town hall featuring officials from Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and the Texas Workforce Commission was disrupted by a “hacking attack,” Monday’s rescheduled town hall had no technical issues.

Monday’s Zoom teleconference was password protected and open to pre-registered attendees only.

“We were astounded and disgusted by what happened as I am sure you were too,” Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area CEO Paul Fletcher said in an email to attendees. “We have learned a lot about Zoom security (or the lack thereof) since that attempted meeting on Thursday.”

More than 100 employers attended Monday’s virtual town hall. State officials, including TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson and Adriana Cruz, executive director of the Economic Development and Tourism division in Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, were questioned on everything from contract workers to safety in the workplace with personal protective equipment amid COVID-19.

KXAN continues to field tips and concerns related to TWC and filing for unemployment insurance.