Investigative Summary:
This story is part of KXAN’s “TxTag Troubles” investigative project launched May 7, 2023. Following related reports in recent years, our team rededicated its resources to this major consumer issue, after hundreds of viewers complained to us about resurfaced billing and customer service problems with the state’s tollway operator and its contracted vendors. During our reporting, the Texas Department of Transportation began reaching out to viewers who had contacted KXAN to resolve their issues, and state lawmakers renewed their approach to fixing future TxTag problems.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation confirms it has attempted to contact the more than 720 KXAN viewers who reached out to our team after receiving no resolution or reply from the state agency about persistent problems with the tollway operating system, TxTag.
“I’m one of the people that had trouble with their TxTag, and it’s just amazing how fast it was all fixed,” one woman said in a voicemail left for KXAN regarding the impact our investigation had on the agency’s response time. “I had a wonderful guy at TxTag … who helped me and got everything resolved after years of aggravation and heartache.”
Those viewers sent their stories to KXAN during a monthlong online crowdsourcing campaign ahead of the launch of our “TxTag Troubles” project. KXAN provided TxDOT media personnel with names, phone numbers, email addresses and details about each person’s problem, following agency officials promising on-camera in late March they were “happy to help out” and “get solutions” for complaints we had received.
The day after that exchange, KXAN gave TxDOT a thumb drive containing more than 150 viewer tips about TxTag billing and customer service problems from the past three years. The agency looked into those tips and tried to help with those still unresolved. Days later, we crowdsourced for current complaints through an online email form. Over the next month, more than 720 people responded with details we shared with agency officials.
When our investigation launched in early May, we followed up with those viewers by email, explaining our efforts to pass along their information with the hope that TxDOT would continue addressing viewers’ specific issues.
“Regarding your tip – beyond the video interviews highlighted in our reports and KXAN sending complaints to TxDOT for possible review – the hundreds of other stories we collected will continue being a valuable tool for customer accountability,” we wrote. “Our team told Texas lawmakers about those complaints, leading to meaningful dialogue at the State Capitol – and possible policy changes down the road. And we continue to press TxDOT for answers based on what we learned from viewers, also repeating our request for the agency to review the tips and uphold its promise to its customers.”
We later learned from a viewer that within days of that message – which we also sent to TxDOT – and our first report airing, TxTag customer service emailed KXAN viewers from our list to speed up the resolution process.
“We understand that you may have an unresolved issue regarding your TxTag account,” the email said. “If this is the case, please visit TxTag.org and submit an online inquiry that includes your account number. Please be sure to include ‘Unresolved Issue’ in the subject line of your email. You may also call … a dedicated phone line that will be available until May 31, 2023.”
TxDOT verified it “set up a dedicated phone line and sent an email to everyone on the list (KXAN) provided.” Within a week, dozens of customers had responded, and most of their cases were then resolved, according to Adam Hammons, the agency’s media relations director.
“Customer service representatives are working to find more information to resolve the remaining cases,” Hammons explained. “We ask that you do not share this phone number on air, as we are using it to handle the complaints (KXAN) reported … If viewers are still having issues, they can reach out via the normal TxTag channels.”
When KXAN called the phone number, there was no wait, and an operator indicated our reporting led to this faster, more direct option. While it is unclear if that streamlined approach and additional efforts to follow up with these frustrations would be offered to all TxTag customers, the email sent to KXAN viewers suggested an intent to improve.
“Our staff remains dedicated to addressing outstanding account issues and customer service complaints as quickly as possible,” the email said. “TxTag and TxDOT value your feedback as it is used to assist in improving system performance, customer service expectations and user experience.”
While our crowdsourcing campaign has ended, we continue to investigate TxTag. We want to hear from viewers who still have problems, but they should first reach out to TxTag with questions. Call its customer service line at 1-888-468-9824, chat with a representative online, submit an online inquiry, or stop by in-person at one of its customer service centers.