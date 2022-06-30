AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Texas car dealers, or those hoping to become one, will have to be fingerprinted, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles decided Thursday.

In an 8-1 vote, the TxDMV approved the fingerprint requirement. The measure comes in response to widespread fraud tied to temporary paper license plates, which KXAN has investigated.

Existing car dealers will have to submit fingerprints when their licenses are renewed, which is every two years. New applicants will be required to pay the $38.25 fee during the application.

The board, and law enforcement, say this will significantly cut down on fraud. The Texas Automobile Dealers Association pushed back, concerned this will create a burden on dealers, saying the focus should be on how easily tags can be replicated.

Stacey Gillman of Houston, who owns 10 car dealerships, was the lone vote against the measure. Despite law enforcement assessment that this will significantly reduce fraud, she said she is concerned “it will not really solve the problem.” She is president of Gillman Companies and has been a dealer for 25 years, which includes 10 dealerships in four cities in Texas representing 11 new car franchises, according to her biography.

The requirement takes effect Sept. 1. Law enforcement had requested the change take place immediately.