TxDMV executive director resigns amid KXAN investigations, turmoil over paper license problem

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The executive director of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Whitney Brewster, resigned late Monday afternoon amid a series of KXAN investigations and turmoil over the state’s ongoing paper license plate problems, the TxDMV has confirmed.

“It is with a heavy [heart] and mixed emotions that I write to you today to announce my departure,” Brewster said in an email. “Unfortunately, challenges and difficulties still face the state and organization. I understand the frustrations of our stakeholders to the problems and evolving situations we are working daily to resolve.”

Until the TxDMV board is able to find a replacement, Deputy Executive Director Shelly Mellott will serve as Acting Interim Executive Director.

The transition is “effective immediately,” the TxDMV announced in a news release.

“Often the hardest thing to do as a public servant leader is to step back and accept that you have done everything you can, and that it might be time to allow new leadership to take the reigns and continue moving the agency successfully into the future.”

TxDMV news release with statement from Whitney Brewster. (Courtesy TxDMV)

Brewster had come under fire in recent months for the agency’s handling of a temporary tag problem that has turned into a national security risk for law enforcement. For years, criminals have been able to access the TxDMV’s tag database by posing as car dealers. With a dealers license, they have been able to print and sell real temporary tags with fake information and phony vehicle identification numbers to all 50 states.